Jason Gunn's heart attack warning shot

If the ever-youthful Jason Gunn can suffer a heart attack, anyone can - and the More FM star wants everyone to know.

Gunn was hospitalised in late January, but didn't even realise the seriousness of the situation at first.

"I'd been at the gym - not that anyone could ever tell - and I just felt some pains that were a little unusual," he told The AM Show on Friday.

"I'd had a little something the day before, which my doctor tells me was a warning sign."

Those "little stabby feelings" soon turned into a "belt around the chest", accompanied by dizziness and nausea.

After talking to a doctor friend, he "went straight to the ER".

"I could tell by the body language and looks on faces that something serious was going on. I like to keep things pretty light, so my way to deal with stress is to throw in a few jokes - but there were no jokes coming back."

When Gunn was told he'd suffered a heart attack, he could hardly believe it.

"I felt completely out of control. I just thought, you know, as a dad there are things you want to do, there's speeches at weddings you want to give."

His quick arrival at the hospital may have prevented something worse happening.

"Even the people around me were like, 'Well, it's not a heart attack, mate - look at you.' But it was."

Gunn is 48, and in his own words "fit-ish". So why did he have a heart attack? Turns out it runs in the family - something he didn't know until afterwards.

"Men - you need to check out your family history. I'm well aware it's played a big part in [my heart attack]. It wasn't about my fitness, it wasn't about my age - family history's a big thing."

And don't hesitate to get checked out at the first sign anything is going wrong.

"The quicker you can get to hospital and get it checked, the better."

Gunn was back on the airwaves in late February, and is well on the way to a full recovery.

Newshub.