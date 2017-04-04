Mark Sainsbury: Why relationships keep us healthy

OPINION: Are you happy? Really happy?

There are no end of surveys that supposedly measure happiness. Many will tell you the Norwegians are the happiest; I've seen others saying Nigeria.

Nigeria? Home of widespread fraud, school girl kidnappings, inter-religious violence, extremes of wealth and poverty. And yet, some studies have found the Nigerians the happiest on earth.

But for 75 years Harvard University has been tracking two groups: 456 poor men from Boston and 268 Harvard graduates - very much the haves and the have-nots.

Its conclusion from tracking their lives over three-quarters of a century is that the key to keeping us happier and healthier is good relationships.

In other words, love keeps us happy - it's not all hocus pocus.

Researchers discovered that when you have someone to rely on, your nervous system relaxes, your brain stays healthier for longer and reduces both emotional and physical pain. You don't just feel better - you are better.