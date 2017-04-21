Mum's heart-breaking decision to save someone else's baby

A US woman is being praised for carrying her terminally-ill baby to a full-term pregnancy - so that her daughter's organs could be donated to other babies in need.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma woman Keri Young shared a photo of herself with her husband, young son and newborn daughter Eva Grace on Facebook.

"We said hello and goodbye to our sweet Eva yesterday," she wrote. "She was so perfect in her own little way."

The post has had more than 8000 reactions and over 1000 comments of support.

The family's heartbreaking story began in December 2016, when Ms Young posted an ultrasound picture online, saying: "This is our daughter's perfect heart. She has perfect feet and perfect hands. She has perfect kidneys, perfect lungs and a perfect liver.

"Sadly, she doesn't have a perfect brain. We found out recently she has anencephaly and is terminal."

But instead of getting an abortion, Ms Young made the decision to turn the tragic situation into a beautiful act of generosity.