Synthetic highs: Stick to the real thing, Drug Foundation urges

The Drug Foundation is urging people to smoke real weed instead of playing Russian roulette with synthetic cannabis.

The call comes after video showing three stoned young men was uploaded to Facebook, one of whom is frothing at the mouth. That video came just weeks after a clip of a zombie-like young woman made headlines.

Drug Foundation director Ross Bell says things are getting dire.

"We've got a situation now where I would recommend if people are going to choose to smoke something, to smoke natural cannabis over this synthetic stuff," he told Newshub.

The video of the young men in the park has been viewed more than 200,000 times in less than two days.

Massey University senior drug researcher Chris Wilkins says it's difficult to know how widespread the problem is because synthetic high users have no idea what they're actually consuming.

"They're often sold something they're told is ecstasy or LSD, or just natural cannabis, and actually it's one of these various dozens of compounds."

Youth are particularly at risk.

"They're more likely to believe just because it comes in a packet and it's got fancy writing on it that somehow it's safer, it's been tested," says Prof Wilkins. "That is not the case at all."