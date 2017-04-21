Teacher faces new euthanasia drug charge

Lower Hutt teacher Susan Dale Austen has been charged with helping someone take their own life.

In October the 65-year-old was charged with two counts of importing pentobarbitone - a Class C drug commonly used for euthanasia - between 2012 and 2016.

The more serious charge of aiding a person to commit suicide was added when Austen appeared briefly in the Wellington District Court this morning.

Police allege the incident happened between December 2015 and mid-2016 in Wellington. The maximum jail sentence for that charge is 14 years.

Austen's lawyer, Donald Steven, told the court his client intends to enter a plea on all three charges when she next appears in court on the morning of May 12.

He made no comment outside court.

Austen's supporters rallied outside court with placards before packing out the public gallery during her appearance.

She was remanded on bail until her May 12 court appearance.

Austen is the coordinator of pro-euthanasia group Exit Wellington.

