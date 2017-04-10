Verity Johnson: I wanted a boob job when I was 15

OPINION: When playing a Prosecco-sodden Truth or Dare, the ultimate question was asked: "If you had plastic surgery, what would you get?"

The response from me and my five friends was unanimous: a boob job.

It's always been the boob job for me. I've toyed with getting one since I was 15.

Now, I'm a well-educated woman and I like to think I'm rational and responsible. I know all of the arguments why getting a boob job symbolises the imposition of sexist, archaic principles that force patriarchal expectations on women.

But I've thought about it and it seems like I'm not the only one.

Last week I hosted our Newshub Facebook Live show where we discussed whether the pressure for plastic surgery had gone too far in New Zealand. A lot of the comments were from older, Baby Boomer-generation viewers asking, "Do young women really feel pressure to get surgery?"

Yes. Yes we do. And it's not just the 'certain type of woman' you probably think it is, aka some vapid blonde on the GC called Tiffany. Tiffany does feel the pressure. But so do people like me - university educated, feminist young women. We feel the pressure.

What seems confusing from the outside is why? Aren't we supposed to be the empowered generation? Aren't we supposed to be the most egalitarian, body confident, kick-arse ninja women the world has ever seen?

Yes. And no.

I suppose we're very good at looking very confident. There seems to be a general consensus that my generation dresses increasingly like hookers (a fact I can attest to as I was mistaken for a hooker on the weekend by one of said Boomers).