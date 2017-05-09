Blue Whale challenge: Police, Mental Health Foundation warn of caution

Warning: This article contains graphic content which may disturb some people.

New Zealand police and the Mental Health Foundation are warning people to keep an eye on each other, after reports the 'Blue Whale' challenge has come to New Zealand.

The challenge has gained notoriety worldwide after it was reportedly linked to a cluster of suicides in Russia earlier this year.

It gets participants to complete daily tasks for 50 days, ranging from watching horror movies to harming themselves.

According to media reports, on the final day participants are urged to kill themselves.

New Zealand police warn it's a "particularly nasty" app and a timely reminder for people to keep an eye on what young people are doing on their phones.

"I have had a quick look in the Apple appstore this morning and can't seem to find it, which is a good thing!" Waikato District Police wrote on Facebook.

"In saying that though, if it does somehow seem to find it onto your young person's phone we would recommend deleting it straight away."