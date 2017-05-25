Bullying, harassment a problem for a third of Kiwi workforce - survey

More than a third of respondents identified bullying and harassment as a significant workplace issue, the latest NZ Diversity Survey shows.

The figure of 36 percent in the April survey was up from 26 percent last October.

Diversity Works NZ chief executive Bev Cassidy-Mackenzie says conflict in the workplace is inevitable and it can help promote new ideas and innovation.

"However, it can escalate into bullying, harassment or violence, which has serious impacts on individuals and organisations," she said.

Ms Cassidy-Mackenzie was speaking ahead of the 10th anniversary on Friday of Pink Shirt Day, an anti-bullying event launched in Canada.

She said New Zealand organisations were becoming more aware of the business benefits of creating an inclusive culture.

However, allowing bullying and harassment to continue unchecked would undermine their efforts in this area.

Just under 30 percent of people surveyed reported that there had been recorded incidents of bullying and harassment in their workplace in the previous 12 months.

Reporting was more frequent in public-sector organisations (37 percent) than in the private sector (23 percent).

Large organisations were more likely to have recorded incidents (45 percent) than medium-size (38 percent) or small organisations (9 percent).

NZN