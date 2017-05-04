Clothes on or off - it hardly matters, new study finds

Want to catch the eye of that sexy thing on the dancefloor? You can keep your clothes on.

A new study has found it doesn't matter if you're covered up or wearing nothing at all - if someone think you're hot, their biological urges kick in regardless.

Scientists at the University of Kent showed photographic portraits of porn stars of both sexes to heterosexual men and women. In some photos the adult film actors were clothed, in others they were naked.

They found participants eyes dilated equally when shown members of the opposite sex, whether the porn star was dressed or not.

"Dilation occurred during the viewing of opposite-sex people, but were comparable for naked and dressed targets," the study, published in the Royal Society journal Open Science, reads.

"These findings indicate that pupillary responses provide a sex-specific measure, but are not sensitive to sexually explicit content."