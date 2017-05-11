Learn Te Reo, stay lucid - study

Kapa haka and Te Reo may help older Māori avoid dementia, new research suggests.

Associate Health Minister Nicky Wagner released the research report on Wednesday - one of a series produced by Auckland University with $1.8 million of Government funding.

"Researchers found cultural activities such as kapa haka and speaking Te Reo may help preserve cognition for older Māori," she said.

"This is a fascinating new insight into ageing and what it means to age successfully, particularly for older Māori."

Previous research has shown mental benefits for learning a second language, putting dementia off up to five years according to some studies.

NZN / Newshub.