Magic mushrooms safer than cannabis, study suggests

If you want to take illicit drugs but stay out of hospital, a new study suggests opting for magic mushrooms might be your safest bet.

The latest Global Drug Survey (GDS), out this week, says only 0.2 percent of magic mushroom users report seeking emergency medical treatment relating to their drug taking in the previous 12 months.

That compares to 0.6 percent for cannabis, 1 percent for LSD and cocaine, 1.2 percent for MDMA (ecstasy) and 1.3 percent for alcohol.

The three-year reigning champion - synthetic cannabis - has been toppled this year by methamphetamine. Meth users had a 4.8 percent chance of seeking emergency treatment, with synthetic cannabis on 3.2 percent.

More than 120,000 people from more than 50 countries took part in the 2017 GDS, including 3800 Kiwis.

Because the survey is opt-in it can't be used to determine overall rates of drug use, but GDS founder Dr Adam R Winstock says the data can be used to gain "in-depth understandings of stigmatised behaviours among hidden populations".

"Given that GDS recruits younger, more involved drug using populations we are able to spot emerging drug trends before they enter into the general population.

"If you ask a group of 25,000 MDMA users how often they need to seek emergency medical help, you can't dismiss the findings as irrelevant and inconsistent with more representative samples."