Obesity awareness campaign kicks off

An awareness campaign fronted by sports stars that encourages families to make small changes to help tackle childhood obesity is returning.

The Big Change Starts Small campaign is fronted by Olympian Dame Valerie Adams and includes former Silver Fern Captain Casey Kopua, All Black Israel Dagg, former Blackcap skipper Brendon McCullum and Warriors star Shaun Johnson.

The campaign gets under way on Sunday and will run for six weeks.

Health Minister and Sport and Recreation Minister Dr Jonathan Coleman says it's is one of 22 initiatives in the Childhood Obesity Plan which was launched in 2015.

"The campaign encourages people to start making small changes to have a long term and positive impact on our children's health and wellbeing.

"It highlights that some of the ways we express our love and reward our children, such as using screen-time or junk food, isn't that good for them," Dr Coleman says.

It is supported by a website www.eatmovelive.govt.nz.

The campaign previously ran in 2015. Labour's health spokeswoman at the time Annette King called the plan "feeble".

Dr Coleman has ruled out other strategies for reducing childhood obesity, such as sugar taxes, despite growing evidence they could work.

NZN / Newshub.