Scientist who wants to transplant human heads is practising on rats

A surgeon who wants to perform the world's first human head transplant has been practising on rats.

Sergio Canavero and colleague Xiaoping Ren sewed the head of one rat onto another and had both heads survive for about 36 hours, they claim in a paper published in CNS Neuroscience & Therapeutics.

A third rat was attached to the Frankenstein creature, supplying blood flow to keep both the donor and recipient alive during the procedure.

It follows previous experiments by Dr Canavero, including the severing and reattachment of a dog's spinal cord and a monkey head transplant. The monkey head transplant apparently worked "without any neurological injury of whatever kind", but the creature was euthanised after 20 hours for ethical reasons.