Top tips to keep your 5+ a day fresher for longer

If you think you're making those avocados last longer by brushing them with olive oil or lemon juice, think again.



The best way to store your vegetables for a longer shelf life has been revealed by a new study by Otago University.

It's an effort to try and combat the 47,615 tonnes of vegetables thrown away by Kiwi households each year.

"Many people don't put a lot of effort into storing their food correctly and we thought it was time to really put these storage methods to the test," said senior lecturer in food science Dr Miranda Mirosa.

"Vegetables make up almost a third of food wasted by New Zealand households, mainly due to their short shelf life. We wanted to find the best ways to make vegetables last for as long as possible so that people would have longer to eat them.

"The key message from the research is that it is better to do something than nothing. Small actions, such as putting your bagged lettuce in an airtight container, can have big impacts in terms of how long the food will last."

AVOCADOS

