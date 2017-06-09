Bodyshamed mother defends dating 'born fit' husband

A bodyshamed mother has taken to Instagram to defend her size, after being attacked for posting an image of her with her "born fit" husband.
25-year-old student Jasmine "Jazzy" Owens shared the image of her in a bikini with her husband Keenan - with a poignant note.
"Over the years this man has loved every curve, every roll, and every stretch mark on my body. I never understood why!" she wrote.
"How could he love something that isn't "perfect"? How could a man who was "born fit" love someone like me! I don't have a flat stomach, I jiggle when I walk, hell if I run up the stairs to fast my body claps (lmao)!!
"But now I see I do have the "perfect" body!! Every roll, every curve and every stretch mark is put on me just perfect to make both of us happy!!! I love my body and I finally see why he does too!!"
But she's had to deal with criticism from people judging her on her looks.
"Because you're fat doesn't mean you have to promote being physically unfitâ€¦ you're setting the worst example for young women," one told her.
"These pics are gross and one has been used as a shaming meme already just stop."
However Ms Owens has refused to back down.
"Starting this journey publicly I knew that I would get some negative comments and I TRIED to prepare myself for the day that they started," she replied.
"People like this hate on others because they are not happy with themselves! This person does not know me! They don't know that I am VERY healthy."
Newshub.