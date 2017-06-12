British kids lacking in general food knowledge

An alarming number of British children don't know where their food comes from, thinking cheese grows on plants and fish fingers are made of chicken.

That's according to new research by the British Nutrition Foundation (BNF), talking to more than 27,500 children across the UK.

It found nearly a fifth of primary school children thought fish fingers come from chicken, while almost a third thought cheese came from a plant, not an animal.

Knowledge about vegetables is also poor, the research found.

Just over a third of primary school children ate at least five portions of fruit and vegetable the day before the survey, but more than two-thirds knew you should be eating at least five.

Grimly, three percent of the primary school children thought chocolate counted as a fruit or vegetable.

"Through this survey one in five (21 percent) primary school children and 18 percent of secondary school pupils told us that they have never visited a farm," Roy Ballam, Education Programme Manager at the BNF, said.

"This may go part way to explaining why over a third (34 percent) of five- to eight-year-olds and 17 percent of eight- to 11-year-olds believe that pasta comes from animals."

Newshub.