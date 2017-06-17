Coconut oil isn't healthy - study

Coconut oil has a reputation as the elixir of health fanatics, but it may not be as healthy as people think.

The American Heart Association has released a report advising against its use in a review of saturated fats.

Existing data showed the fat increased "bad" cholesterol in seven out of seven trials, just as butter, beef fat and palm oil.

In fact, the fat in coconut oil is far more saturated (82 percent) than butter (63 percent), and beef fat (50 percent).

The study recommends limiting saturated fat, using unsaturated fats like olive oil or sunflower oil instead.

Lead author on the report Frank Sacks says he has "no idea" why people think coconut oil is healthy, when there's no evidence it's better than any alternatives.

Mr Sacks says it still could be effective to put "on your body", as a moisturiser, just not "in your body".

Newshub.