Dentists call on Govt to ban sugary drinks in schools

Dentists and Māori public health organisation Hāpai Te Hauoroa are calling on the Government to remove all sugary drinks from schools, leaving students with only water and milk.

Last year the Ministries of Health and Education encouraged schools to voluntarily provide students with water and milk only. Rob Beaglehole, spokesperson for the NZ Dental Association, says while 70 percent of primary schools have a water-only rule, just 14 percent of secondary schools have adopted it.

New Zealand had a short-lived healthy food in schools requirement introduced by the Labour government in 2008. The rule was scrapped by then-education minister Anne Tolley in 2009.

Mr Beaglehole says healthy food regulation has to be reintroduced as approaching schools for voluntary adoption of the rule doesn't work.