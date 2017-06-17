Funding fail has DHBs fuming

A budget error has seen more than a dozen district health boards (DHBs) lose vital funding.

Health Minister Jonathan Coleman says ministry officials are responsible for the blunder and he's frustrated about the setback.

DHBs are still determining how their financial loss will affect planning. About $38 million was incorrectly allocated nationwide - 14 overpaid, and six under.

Hawke's Bay's DHB told Newshub around $2 million will be taken from their $250 million budget. The Canterbury DHB will lose $2.7 million.

Capital and Coast DHB says it is still working out the implications the funding blunder may have.

Other DHBs are gaining funding - including Waitemata, Auckland and Northland.

No other health board Newshub contacted could determine how much they've lost.

The man responsible, Director-General of Health Chai Chuah, has apologised for the blunder.

