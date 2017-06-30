Hospitals near capacity ask people to see GP instead

Hospitals are warning they're near capacity in the run-up to this weekend's Lions Test match in Wellington.

Wellington Regional and Kenepuru Community hospitals have seen an increase in patients with chest infections and sport-related injuries.

Patients with non-urgent needs are being encouraged to see their GP in the first instance.

"The high patient numbers aren't related to the Lions tour, but this will be a busy weekend for our emergency department," says chief medical officer John Tait.

"We encourage people to try to stay well, and to see their GP early if they get sick. This will help avoid the need to come to hospital."

Anyone who's unsure should contact their GP, or Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free advice from a registered nurse.

In an emergency such as trouble breathing or serious head or chest pain, people should call 111.

Newshub.