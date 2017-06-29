Jamie Oliver slams NZ Government's inaction on sugar tax

Jamie Oliver has taken aim at the New Zealand Government, calling their failure to tax sugary drinks a "bloody disgrace".

Speaking via video message to the annual FIZZ Symposium in Auckland, the celebrity chef says the Government is dismissing a move that is "logically, scientifically and economically justified".

"New Zealand, like Britain, has got some of the most obese children on the planet... It's disgusting," Oliver says.

"In New Zealand 26 percent of all sugar kids get is from sugary sweetened drinks.

"Anyone who could dispute this needs a slap."