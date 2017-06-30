Methamphetamine contamination rule change welcomed by landlords

The organisation representing New Zealand's landlords says the new methamphetamine contamination standard means less pressure to increase rents and more available homes for tenants.

Before, a house should not have had more than 0.5 microgrammes per 100sq cm of meth contamination if the drug had been manufactured there. Now it's 1.5 microgrammes per 100sq cm.

The previous guidelines led to months of confusion and what are now considered to have been needless evictions, the Government says.

The NZ Property Investors' Federation says the new standard is still conservative and protects people from any ill effects.

Building and Construction Minister Nick Smith says the new standard is "a huge step forward" that will save millions in unnecessary decontamination work.

"The new standard results from a better understanding of the health risks," he said.

It will be legally enforceable when legislation is passed by Parliament later this year.

Landlords and tenants: What you need to know

Landlords must provide a clean property, and should check for any signs of P during and between tenancies, Tenancy Services says.

People should watch out for:

unusual chemical smells that are not normally present in the area

lots of chemical containers

stained glass equipment and cookware

plastic or glass containers fitted with glass or rubber tubing

numerous cold tablet packages lying around or in the rubbish

portable gas tanks or other cylinders not normally seen or used in the area

chemical stains around household kitchen sink, laundry, toilet or stormwater drains

yellow/brown staining of interior floor, wall, ceiling and appliance surfaces.

Tenants should ask landlords if a property has been used as a meth lab. If you think the property you're renting is contaminated, collect as much information as possible, and talk to the landlord. If it's contaminated, you can ask for the property to be cleaned or possibly to end the tenancy.

NZN / Newshub.

