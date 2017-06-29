Michigan girl mauled by raccoon gets new face

The scale of the devastation meant the hospital Charlotte was taken to was at a loss for what to do.

In subsequent years, her birth father and mother lost custody of Charlotte and her brother. The two were taken in by their great aunt and uncle, Sharon and Tim Ponce, in Michigan.

She underwent more than a dozen reconstructive surgeries, but it wasn't until 2017 that she received the news that she would have a new ear and nose.

The doctor who performed the surgery, Dr Kongkrit Chaiyasate, was the first to tell her she could have the new features.

"I came across Dr Chaiyasate online and we instantly knew he was the doctor for Charlotte, he cared for her like she was his own," Ms Ponce told The Mirror.

"I remember he sat her down and asked if she wanted a new nose and ear. He told her he could give her both.

"We were amazed, no one had ever said that before."