Mumps hits central Auckland school

Auckland health professionals are on alert after a student was found to have mumps at a central Auckland school.

The Regional Public Health Service sent a letter out to parents of students at Western Springs College, warning them of the case and asking them to monitor their children for symptoms.

High school students that have not been vaccinated are asked to stay away from the college until July 17.

Mumps is a highly infectious disease that causes fever, headaches and painful swollen salivary glands around the face, cheeks or jaw.

People with mumps usually get better without major problems, but occasionally there are serious complications, including inflammation of the brain.

Anybody showing symptoms should stay home until they are seen by a doctor.

Newshub.