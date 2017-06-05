New technology set to change the way amputees live

Remarkable technology is allowing amputees to control their prosthetic limbs with their minds.

Doctors in Melbourne say they are on the verge of opening up a whole new world for those who has lost and arm or leg.

"If you want to pick up something on the desk or table, things like that, you just think 'up' and up it goes," patient Alan Newey says.

Seven patients in Melbourne have undergone the revolutionary procedure that gives the patients the ability to control their limbs with their mind.

It works by tapping into the remaining muscles on their limbs and then learning how to use them again.

Doctors also say the new technology is going to change the way amputee patients are dealt with from the outset.

