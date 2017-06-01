Raw vegan bloggers slammed for claims periods are 'toxic'

A group of bloggers are causing internet outrage as they claim following an extreme raw vegan diet stops your period, which they say is a sign of toxicity in the body.

The handful of vegan, raw, and 'clean eating' bloggers are being slammed by doctors, as they encourage their followers to aim for a sporadic or light period, which they say is healthier and more natural.

"Many girls who lose their period often worry and try numerous things to get it back," wrote 19-year-old Miliany Bonet who runs the Raw Vegan Living blog.

"It's often advised that to get your period back, you should stop exercising and eat more calories and incorporate more plant-based fats in your diet.

"What if I told you that everything you were taught about menstrual cycles was a complete LIE?!"

Her sentiments are echoed by Freelee the Banana Girl, a vegan blogger who has over 200,000 followers on Facebook.

In a YouTube video posted in 2013, she claimed she lost her period for nine months after switching to the extreme diet and cutting out meat, dairy and junk food.