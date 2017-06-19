The dangers of cupping and how to avoid them

In another case, a patient's clothes were set alight.

Eight of the victims were Vietnamese, five Australian, four Greek, one Turk and the other two not stated.

It's not clear how many of the incidents happened in New Zealand, but Ms Harding says it's likely none of them took place under the supervision of a registered practitioner.

"We're a self-governing regulatory body, and we are in the process of looking at becoming a regulatory authority with the Ministry of Health," says Angie Harding.

"We have within our organisation clinical procedures and guidelines, which cupping is included in."

Cupping, which dates back to before Christ, involves heating the air inside a cup and placing it on a patient's skin. As the air cools it contracts, sucking blood to the surface and removing toxins - according to its practitioners.

"If you've got internal bruising it can bring it to the skin so it can go away as waste," says Ms Harding. "It can bring out toxins as well. A lot of sportspeople will do it if they've got tightness in the muscles."

Those sportspeople include Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and rugby star Sonny Bill Williams, who takes part in a hardcore variant called hijama cupping, which involves incisions in the skin.