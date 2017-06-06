US mother's dramatic weightloss after discovering cheating husband's nasty messages

A formerly obese US mum has shed almost 50 kilograms after finding messages making fun of her weight by her now ex-husband and his mistress.

Betsy Ayala, a marketing manager from Houston, Texas discovered her now ex-husband was having an affair, after finding messages between him and his lover making fun of her size.

Ms Ayala was tipping the scales at 119kgs after giving birth to her daughter, Isabella, in 2013, Caters News Agency reports.