US mother's dramatic weightloss after discovering cheating husband's nasty messages

A formerly obese US mum has shed almost 50 kilograms after finding messages making fun of her weight by her now ex-husband and his mistress.
Betsy Ayala, a marketing manager from Houston, Texas discovered her now ex-husband was having an affair, after finding messages between him and his lover making fun of her size.
Ms Ayala was tipping the scales at 119kgs after giving birth to her daughter, Isabella, in 2013, Caters News Agency reports.
While she was initially "devastated" after finding Facebook messages calling her "a cow" and "fat" between her cheating husband and the co-worker he was sleeping with, she said she's now "grateful".
It was motivation for the 34-year-old mum, who began to work out with her sister and switched sugary snacks for healthy shakes.
Now Ms Ayala hits the gym six-times-a-week and is a slim 72kgs.
"I prayed all the time for my life to change, and my prayers were answered… just maybe not in the way I envisioned," she said.
She says she was always the "chubby kid"; never playing sports and often being bullied. She calls eating her "self-medication".
"I had anxiety and instead of dealing with the real source of my anxiety I would eat and then that would become the source of my anxiety and I would eat some more and it was just a vicious cycle."
Ms Ayala says she is now more confident and more positive and is happily single.
Newshub.