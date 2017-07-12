British government to investigate HIV scandal

Victims of what's being called the biggest scandal in the history of the British Health Service, have won their fight for a public inquiry.

Blood transfusions contaminated with HIV and Hepatitis C that were given to thousands of people over a period of more than a decade.

Patients of the National Health Service were given the tainted transfusions in the 1970's and the 1980's.

More than 2000 people died and many more lives were shattered.

The government's announcement of a public inquiry on Tuesday came just hours before Parliament was due to debate the issue.

The format of the inquiry is not known, but it is thought to investigate how the patients were given the blood, and whether there was a cover-up by officials.

