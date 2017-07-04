Cannabis oil touted as new acne cure

An Australian company believes medical cannabis oil could soon be the next miracle acne cure.

Botanix is developing the first new pharmaceutical acne treatment in 20 years, using a synthetic version of cannabis oil.

Parents need not worry though, because it won't give a high.

Botanix yesterday reported to the Australian Securities Exchange its first safety study on humans, the West Australian reported.

It found the compound "has an excellent safety profile, with little to no skin irritation and no severe adverse events were recorded".

The second phase of clinical trials of the treatment will start within months according to Botanix executive director Matthew Callahan.

"Collectively, our findings suggest that, due to the combined lipostatic, antiproliferative and anti-inflammatory effects, CBD has potential as a promising therapeutic agent for the treatment of acne vulgaris," the study found.

The study found the compound "has an excellent safety profile, with little to no skin irritation and no severe adverse events were recorded".

The most common adverse effect was skin dryness according to the first trials.

Newshub.