Hawke's Bay Hospital urges people away as it hits capacity

Hawke's Bay Hospital says it's at capacity and has urged people to avoid going to its emergency department unless their case is urgent.

Chief medical officer Dr John Gommans says the onset of winter and more influenza-like illnesses have added to an already busy schedule.

As a result, some minor elective surgeries have been postponed until further notice.

Dr Gommans says people starting to feel unwell from winter viral illnesses should get early advice from their doctor or pharmacist, or call Healthline.

"Please remember that the emergency department is the place to go for life threatening, urgent treatment," he said.

"People with minor injuries or illness, such as colds, can expect to wait for long periods to be seen, as patients needing urgent care are always prioritised."

NZN

