Heart attack awareness campaign kicks off

A campaign that tells people how to identify the signs of a possible heart attack has started again.

The Heart Foundation's Heart Attack Awareness campaign is running from Sunday until the end of the month, with support from the Ministry of Health and the Milestone Foundation.

The campaign includes a TV commercial which shows people acting out what people often expect a heart attack to look like, while another person is quietly experiencing actual symptoms.

"Heart disease is New Zealand's biggest killer, it's responsible for more than 6,000 deaths a year or around 16 deaths a day," says Health Minister Dr Jonathan Coleman.

Our awareness around heart attack symptoms is fairly low, with almost 80 per cent unable to identify all the major signs and symptoms of a heart attack, he says.

Also, people can be hesitant to call 111.

"The return of this successful awareness campaign should help further educate people about both the signs and symptoms of a heart attack and the need to act quickly," Dr Coleman says.

Symptoms of a heart attack include:

Prolonged discomfort or pain, frequently in the chest, but occasionally in the jaw, neck or arms.

Associated symptoms may include nausea, breathlessness and excessive sweating.

