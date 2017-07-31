How wearing jandals could lead to serious health problems

So what's wrong with wearing flip-flops? Dr Christina Long of the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in North Carolina says you'd almost be better off going barefoot.

"Flip-flops don't offer any arch or heel support, and you have to grip them with your toes to keep them on," she told the Daily Mail.

"Wearing them for too long or for the wrong activity can cause a lot of different problems."

They include:

damage to the Achilles tendon

blisters

shin splints

callouses

chafing

sunburn

insect bites.

One problem can easily lead to another, as you adjust your walking style to compensate, says Kiwi podiatrist Caron Orelowitz.

Jandals should never be worn while driving, as it's too easy for them to slip off and get in the way of your brakes, says Dr Long.

In fact, the only time they should be worn is if you're planning to take them off again in the near future.

"Flip-flops are fine for short-term use, especially if they have at least some arch support and a cushioned sole.

"They're good to wear at the beach, around swimming pools, in showers and locker rooms at the gym, on short trips to the store."

The only advantage they have over going barefoot is protection for the bottoms of your feet, she says.

Newshub.