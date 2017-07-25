'I carry that guilt of why didn't we get one' - mother on device that could have saved her baby

A mother of three in the United States has spoken of how she carries the guilt of not buying a potentially life-saving device for her baby boy who suddenly died in his sleep.

Elisha Palmer put her son, Knox, to bed on December 20, 2016 with nothing out of the ordinary.

"He was completely healthy. He just went down for a nap and didn't wake up. There was nothing that would have been a red flag. We did everything we were supposed to do," she told PEOPLE.

It was determined Knox, who was only three months old, died from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

The 36-year-old writer from Iowa said she had heard about an advanced baby monitor that tracks a baby's heart rate and oxygen levels.