Kenyan with 'world's largest testicles' gets life-changing surgery

A Kenyan man whose testicles are so large they've almost totally enclosed his penis has had life-changing reconstructive surgery after a Facebook post about his plight went viral.

Twenty-one-year-old Forence Owiti Opiyo has a rare medical condition that caused his genitals to swell to ten times the average size following the emergence of a cyst when he was 10.

While the condition was feasible for a time, it quickly got out of hand - with Mr Opiyo no longer being able to wear standard clothes, walk comfortably or attend school.

"This thing started very small, like a boil. Then it was the size of my fist. It just continued to grow bigger and bigger," he told Barcroft TV.

A neighbour shared a photo of Mr Opiyo's testes on Facebook and explained his predicament, resulting in an outpouring of support that finally saw him admitted to hospital.

Once under the surgeon's knife, he underwent two operations - one to debulk his penis and rid him of excess testicle mass, and the other to craft his new genitalia into a more ordinary shape.

"We spared the nerves, we spared the circulation and we brought the shaft to its rightful size," Dr James Obondi said.

The medical team who undertook the surgeries say Mr Opito should now be able to live without hindrance, and will even be able to have sex.

"I believe Forence is going to enjoy his life like any other normal human being," Dr Obondi said.

"In three months he will be just normal in his functions and be able to do everything he wants to do."

That's good news for Mr Opito, whose dream is reliant on fully functioning genitals.

"I would really love to have children one day, that is what I desire. I would like to give thanks to God for healing me," he told Barcroft TV.

