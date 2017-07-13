Nutritionist slams Kiwis' Weetbix love affair

She told NZ Newswire "there is a lot of nostalgia around Weetbix" but it didn't contain everything that was needed.

The most common reply she gets to her views on Weetbix is: "I ate it when I was a kid and I'm fine."

"But is this really true?" she asks.

"You just have to look at the public health figures and really question our diet.

"We are missing a real opportunity to get the nutrients we need from other food."

Dr Williden said there is this perception that healthy food is expensive or too time consuming, but it doesn't have to be.

"There are so many other options out there like making a frittata at the weekend and eating that for breakfast, or hard boiling a dozen eggs and keeping them in the fridge, or putting cream on your porridge with an apple grated through it."

But cereal company Sanitarium is standing by its iconic product, sayings it's a simple meal for frantic breakfast times.

One of its nutritionists, Stephanie Polson, says Weetbix can easily be customised with different toppings to suit different nutritional needs.

The company's latest ads and packaging encouraged people to add extras to their Weetbix, such as fruits, Ms Polson said.

"We even provide ideas for toppings on the website."

Even without extras, Weetbix still provided vitamins B1, B2, B3, folate and iron, fibre and was low on sugar, she said.

NZN