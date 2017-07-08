Sausages recalled at Hamilton shop, fears of plastic contamination

A Hamilton supermarket is recalling some of its sausages fearing they may contain pieces of plastic.

The New World on Horsham Downs in Rototuna is recalling batches of their Honey Mint & Rosemary Lamb Sausages with the best before dates of July 5, 8, 9 and 12.

The Ministry of Primary Industries issued the warning late on Friday night and said it doesn't affect any other New World or New World Rototuna products.

"There have been no reports of injury, however if you have consumed this product and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice."

Customers will recieve a full refund.

NZN