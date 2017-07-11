Transgender New Zealanders are dying from neglect in the medical system

Transgender people face tough times in New Zealand as they deal with discrimination and gender dysphoria.

But they also face another battle - getting the support they need from the health system.

Newshub spoke to trans people as part of an interview series to highlight the lack of funding and support they receive as they transition.

They paint a gloomy picture of long waiting lists, a lack of services, a medical profession that doesn't always understand trans people's needs and a Government afraid to be seen publically supporting the minority group.

Trans people say the problem is so bad it's contributing to the community's suicide rates.