10 minutes of exercise good for kids' brains, Kiwi researchers find

A new study has found that short bursts of intensive exercise boost children's brain power, and have benefits for children with learning difficulties or conditions such as autism.

Previous research has found that long, sustained workouts for about 30 minutes improve memory and learning in both adults and children, but the latest research looked at the effect of short bursts of high-intensity training (HIT) lasting just 10 minutes each day on children aged seven to 13 years.

University of Auckland researcher David Moreau says 305 kids participated in the study, which showed that after HIT they had improvements in tasks involving memory, information processing and behaviour.

"The significance of the study is that it shows exercise does not have to be time-consuming and that a range of children, some with learning difficulties, get real benefits from short periods of fairly intensive physical activity," Mr Moreau said.

NZN