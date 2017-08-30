Fertility expert's advice to women wanting children: 'Get cracking early'

Young couples who have struggled to conceive within a year shouldn't panic according to new Kiwi research.

The University of Otago study found many women who were experiencing infertility (trying to conceive for 12 months or more without success) went on to have a baby.

Many of those women also didn't end up needing fertility treatment.

"The burden of infertility at such is that a lot of couples want to get cracking with treatment as soon as possible, but we realise that a lot of these people do get their on their own," study author Professor Wayne Gillett told Newshub.

He says women under 30 who haven't conceived in a year shouldn't stress too much.

The study looked at almost 1400 couples who had been trying to conceive for more than 12 months.

More than 60 percent did end up giving birth and just under 50 percent didn't need any treatment.

He says more than 60 percent of the couples also went on to have more than one child.

Prof Gillett stresses that for many people, fertility treatment is vital.

Sally Marr gave birth at 39 and 42 after IVF. She says she feels very "lucky" as her family is now complete.

"You have so much hope, you have this picture in your mind of the family that you want and every time you get a successful embryo put back you think you're going to have a baby and every time it doesn't work, it's devastating," she says.

Prof Gillett says in this modern age women are starting families later in life. His advice for couples is to "get cracking early."

"Unfortunately our fertility clinics are full of couples that just leave it too late. I suggest have your family and then come back to your career if you want," he says.

