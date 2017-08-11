Mental health in NZ: How overcoming the stigma lightens the load

For the one in five Kiwis who experience mental illness each year, stigma and discrimination is like a constant, heavy weight that makes life more challenging than it needs to be. It's also one of the biggest barriers to recovery.

But in dark times, there are moments of lightness when others do things which help take the load of mental illness discrimination away.

It might be something as simple as a hug - it's not about fixing someone or curing them of their illness, it's simply showing them you care; accepting and including them.

Five people have shared their stories and experiences of mental illness and recovery as part of the Mental Health Foundation's Take the Load Off campaign.

They're determined to help end mental illness discrimination and want Kiwis to know they can make a difference in the lives of people experiencing similar challenges.

Watch the video.