Woman born without vagina crowdfunding surgery

The family of a woman born without a vagina has started a crowdfunding campaign to receive reconstructive surgery.

Kaylee Moats, from Arizona, lives with Mayer Rokitansky Küster Hauser syndrome (MRKH) meaning she has no cervix, uterus, or vaginal opening.

Her sister, Amanda, has set up a Go Fund Me page to raise the NZD$20,500 required for the surgery.

Ms Moats says the crowdfunding is needed because her health insurance won't cover the procedure.

"The fact that insurance considers this a cosmetic or a gender surgery really upsets me," she said.

Ms Moats says it took about a month to tell her boyfriend about her condition.

"He was confused at first, but supportive, and said that it doesn't change how he sees me," Ms Moats said, "He doesn't really focus on the sexual side of our relationship because we can't do anything since I don't have a vaginal opening."

Ms Moats says she is looking forward to having a sexual relationship.

The Go Fund Me page has already raised NZD$23,000.

Newshub.