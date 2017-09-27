Kiwi triathlete hospitalised after 'horror' cockroach encounter

A New Zealand triathlete has detailed the terror and pain she experienced after a cockroach climbed deep into her ear canal and become trapped.

Sophie Corbidge, an Oceania elite sprint champion in 2015 and one of the top 100 triathletes in the world, said the experience was akin to "starring in my own horror film".

Ms Corbidge, 26, first became aware that something was amiss when sudden jolts of pain jerked her awake at about 11pm on Tuesday.

"I felt something crawling in my ear - [it's] the worst pain I've ever been in," she wrote in a Facebook post. "Every time it wriggled around, I was in agony."

Ms Corbidge's boyfriend and flatmates were on hand to take her to Accident & Emergency, but the visit was largely unsuccessful, as medical staff couldn't locate the intruder.