Pre-menstrual syndrome in women 'not normal' - Kiwi nutritionist

The director of one of New Zealand's largest natural health clinics has revealed research that suggests pre-menstrual syndrome, that happens right before a women's period, is not normal.

Ben Warren told Three's The Project that the symptoms including fatigue, bloating anxiety and sadness can be eliminated with a mix of better nutrition and exercise.

"It was surprising to us actually because it is so common that a lot of people think it is normal," he says.

"But when we did a survey [of] 3500 women [we] found that nearly 90 percent of them had hormonal issues."

Mr Warren puts it down to most people just not knowing about it.

"Part of what I'm trying to do is raise the awareness," he adds.

"There are lots of things that you can do that may well help you and may be worth trying.

"[We've] got lots and lots of research on this showing that there is molecules in the food we are eating that can help up regulate the clearance of oestrogen."

PMS occurs one to two weeks before a women goes through her menstrual period.

Newshub.