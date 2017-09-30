Reducing the stigma of diabetes

A new device to monitor diabetes in teenagers is hoping to take away the stigma of monitoring the disease.

The designs include a phone case, jewellery, bike attachment and a watch to monitor blood glucose without drawing unwanted attention.

Victoria University design PhD student Gillian McCarthy says the medical devices can be better integrated into people's lives.

"Teenagers particularly with type 1 diabetes have some barriers to using medical devices - they can be embarrassing to use in public and high school. People want things to be far more discreet."

According to Ms McCarthy, the current designs are only prototypes, but have garnered a lot of positive feedback.

"Some people do want to hide things away… and other people want live, vibrant technology they can show off," she said.

Ms McCarthy says it's only the start of creating medical devices that can be integrated into people's everyday life, across a range of illnesses.

