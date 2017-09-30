Waikato District Health Board fails teaching accreditation

The Waikato District Health Board has failed to get its Medical Council NZ accreditation for training first year doctors.

The board failed four of the 22 standards required to gain accreditation, says Resident Doctors' Association National Secretary Deborah Powell.

Dr Powell told NZ Newswire that this stems from issues such as not having enough doctors on duty to care for patients.

"We are onto it and have met with the board this week, they are working on issues and have addressed the level of supervisors to keep an eye on first year health officers," she said.

However, Dr Powell says a further issue of the board not having enough doctors on night duty in medical wards is shortly to be resolved after meeting with them on Friday afternoon.

She says the first year doctors that are with the board at the moment can continue to work while the issues are being rectified, while new doctors straight out of school are expected in a few short weeks.

"We are particularly mindful of the new health officers, fresh out of medical school. We have six week window before new bunch of doctors arrive," Dr Powell said.

"We want to make sure that first years are introduced in a safe and supported environment."

NZN