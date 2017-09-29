Which fast food joint is the top spot for stoners?

McDonald's has been revealed as the top spot for pot-smokers in the US, according to a new survey.

The research, conducted by Green Market Report and Consumer Research Around Cannabis, found the Golden Arches was the most popular choice in Portland, Oregan; Denver, Colorado; and Las Vegas, Nevada, where cannabis has been legalised.

The online survey saw 43 percent of over 27,500 cannabis-users opt for McDonald's over a number of other popular fast food chains, in the four-week period prior to start of research.

The second most popular food choice was Taco Bell at 18 percent, followed closely by Wendy's (17.8 percent) and Burger King (17.6 percent).

Vice president of Consumer Research Around Cannabis Jeff Stein believes McDonald's wins out with users over convenience, rather than taste.

"McDonald's wins by virtue of the sheer number of locations - by default really," said Mr Stein.

It's well-known that users experience an increased appetite, or "munchies", as a side-effect of cannabis consumption.

This is due to the THC found in marijuana, which often heightens the flavour of food and sends false signals to a person's brain that they're hungry.

The survey found the rest of the list made up of Subway, Kentucky Fried Chicken, and Carl's Jr. - as well as US-based franchises Chick-fil-A, Arby's and Jack-In-The-Box.

Newshub.