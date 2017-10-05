Boy's vision impaired by obscure diet of meat, potatoes and Cheerios

An 11-year-old boy has suffered serious damage to his vision, due to a highly restricted diet of meat, potatoes, apple, cucumber and Cheerios cereal.

The Canadian boy suffers eczema and multiple food allergies, leading him to adopt the obscure diet, until he began struggling to see.

Doctors were confused when they couldn't connect the vision loss to pain, headache, fever or trauma, according to the JAMA Pediatrics journal.

The boy's parents took him to hospital after eight months of his vision progressively worsening.

The strange diet was extremely low in Vitamin A. A blood sample confirmed that the boy had a severe deficiency, which was a leading cause of blindness.

The vitamin helps cells in the eyes to function properly.

After being given 'mega doses' of the vitamin the boy's vision began to improve, although it might never return to its former quality.

His parents are now making sure that he gets enough vitamin A each day by including carrots, kumara, leafy greens and fish in his diet.

Newshub.