Eliza McCartney vaults into anti-sugar campaign

Olympic bronze medallist pole vaulter Eliza McCartney is taking an anti-sugary drink campaign to new heights.

Ms McCartney is the new face of the Switch to Water Challenge which encourages people to switch sugar drinks for water.

She has teamed up with the New Zealand Dental Association to get Kiwis to swap sugary drinks for water for the month of November.

Dental treatments were the second biggest cause of hospital admissions for children last year and more than 6600 children under the age of 12 have ended up in hospital with a rotten tooth.

NZDA President Dr Bill O'Connor says sports drinks, fizzy drinks and "diet" versions of these drinks were a major risk to health.

"We're also pushing the message that these drinks are highly acidic - each sip can erode or eat teeth away," he said.

NZN