Food packaging poses no risk - MPI

Kiwis who worry whether chemicals in food packaging labels will rub off onto the food inside should rest easy, the Ministry of Primary Industries says.

The labels pose no risk to food safety.

MPI acting manager food risk assessment Dr Andrew Pearson said his team tested 74 packaged and takeaway foods in New Zealand to see if there were traces of chemicals from their packaging.

"We have found that while there were occasional cases where chemicals from food packaging materials transferred onto food, this occurred at low levels and there is no food safety risks for consumers," he said.

He said the study was part of a joint New Zealand and Australian food safety measure that also found there was no risk to Aussie consumers.

"Consumers are increasingly wanting to know more about what's in their food, so studies like this help provide consumers with assurance that what they're eating is safe," Dr Pearson said.

"As the regulator for food safety, a key part of our role is to continuously monitor and test for potential hazards."

